Covid In Fife: Kirkcaldy mass vaccine centre confirms re-opening after flood damage
Fife’s biggest COVID vaccine centre will open its doors again today (Monday) after a week-long closure following damage sustained during torrential rain.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 7:11 am
NHS Fife’s operations at the former M&S store on the town’s High Street, were disrupted as a result of the damage.
Appointments had to re-arranged, with people sent instead to Templehall Community Centre where drop-in clinics were also set up to clear any backlog.
While that happened, remedial repairs were underway at the High Street centre.
An NHS Fife spokesman said: “We want to offer our sincere thanks for the understanding and patience shown.