Covid In Fife: Kirkcaldy mass vaccine centre confirms re-opening after flood damage

Fife’s biggest COVID vaccine centre will open its doors again today (Monday) after a week-long closure following damage sustained during torrential rain.

By Debbie Clarke
Monday, 12th July 2021, 7:11 am

NHS Fife’s operations at the former M&S store on the town’s High Street, were disrupted as a result of the damage.

Appointments had to re-arranged, with people sent instead to Templehall Community Centre where drop-in clinics were also set up to clear any backlog.

The mass COVID vaccination centre in the former M&S shop on Kirkcaldy High Street was forced to close at the weekend due to water damage after the heavy rain. It will stay closed for the rest of this week while repairs are underway. Appointments have been moved to Templehall Community Centre. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

While that happened, remedial repairs were underway at the High Street centre.

An NHS Fife spokesman said: “We want to offer our sincere thanks for the understanding and patience shown.

