Covid In Fife: Kirkcaldy vaccine centre closure moves appointments to Templehall
A Kirkcaldy vaccine centre will remain shut this week with appointments moved to Templehall Community Centre after the weekend’s heavy rain caused water damage at the property.
Operations at the former M&S store on the town’s High Street, which is being used as a Covid-19 vaccine centre, were disrupted as a result of the damage.
The majority of those with appointments today have been contacted by staff, and advised to attend other vaccine centres in Fife.
Those with appointments scheduled at the former M&S venue from tomorrow (Wed) and for the remainder of this week will now take place at Templehall Community Centre in Beauly Place, Kirkcaldy.
Drop-in appointments will also be available at the Templehall clinic.
Remedial repairs are underway at the former M&S facility which is expected to re-open on Monday.
We want to thank M&S for their ongoing support, both in providing the venue free of charge and for actioning the necessary repairs as quickly as they have.