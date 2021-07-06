Operations at the former M&S store on the town’s High Street, which is being used as a Covid-19 vaccine centre, were disrupted as a result of the damage.

The majority of those with appointments today have been contacted by staff, and advised to attend other vaccine centres in Fife.

Those with appointments scheduled at the former M&S venue from tomorrow (Wed) and for the remainder of this week will now take place at Templehall Community Centre in Beauly Place, Kirkcaldy.

The mass COVID vaccination centre in the former M&S shop on Kirkcaldy High Street was forced to close at the weekend due to water damage after the heavy rain. It will stay closed for the rest of this week while repairs are underway. Appointments have been moved to Templehall Community Centre. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Drop-in appointments will also be available at the Templehall clinic.

Remedial repairs are underway at the former M&S facility which is expected to re-open on Monday.

