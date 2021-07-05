Covid In Fife: Kirkcaldy vaccine centre remains shut after heavy rain forced weekend closure
A Kirkcaldy vaccine centre is still shut today after it was forced to close at the weekend after heavy rain caused water damage at the property.
Operations at the former M&S store on the town’s High Street, which is being used as a Covid-19 vaccine centre, were disrupted as a result of the damage.
The majority of those with appointments over the weekend and today have been contacted by staff, and had these rearranged.
People with appointments have been advised they can attend other vaccine centres in Fife.
A short time ago NHS Fife posted: “The vaccination clinic at the former M&S store on Kirkcaldy High Street will be closed today following water damage due to heavy rain over the weekend.
“The majority of individuals scheduled for appointments today have been contacted and will be issued new appointments. We have been unable to contact a handful of patients and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”