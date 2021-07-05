Operations at the former M&S store on the town’s High Street, which is being used as a Covid-19 vaccine centre, were disrupted as a result of the damage.

The majority of those with appointments over the weekend and today have been contacted by staff, and had these rearranged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mass COVID vaccination centre in the former M&S shop on Kirkcaldy High Street was forced to close at the weekend due to water damage after the heavy rain. It remains closed today. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

People with appointments have been advised they can attend other vaccine centres in Fife.

A short time ago NHS Fife posted: “The vaccination clinic at the former M&S store on Kirkcaldy High Street will be closed today following water damage due to heavy rain over the weekend.

“The majority of individuals scheduled for appointments today have been contacted and will be issued new appointments. We have been unable to contact a handful of patients and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.