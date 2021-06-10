COVID in Fife: More positive cases linked to Kirkcaldy snooker club

That’s a rise of four from the 38 confirmed three days ago.

The cases all relate to Styx Pool Hall and snooker Club in the town’s Victoria Road.

Anyone who visited the venue on Saturday, May 29 - the day of the screening of the Champions League final - was asked to get tested.

Styx Kirkcaldy where the number of positive cases has risen according to the latest update

NHS Fife thanked all who had come forward but stressed: “Those who have not been in touch with our public health team should remain vigilant of the symptoms of COVID-19 - a new, continuous cough; a fever; or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.”

Styx voluntarily closed for one week while public health teams investigated, and the owners said it would under go a deep clean.

It posted on its Facebook page that it hoped to re-open on Friday, June 18 for a screening of the Scot-England game in Euro2020.

Earlier this week, the venue posted to say it had reported what it described as “slanderous comments” to police regarding the outbreak.

The message from Styx added: ““We are aware of posts on other Facebook pages from false profiles, and Twitter regarding our current situation.

“We are working with Test & Protect, NHS Fife and Environmental Health regarding the situation. We are, and will continue, using the government guidelines as instructed.

We appreciate the messages of support that we are getting and we look forward to seeing you all again soon.”

NHS Fife said work was ongoing to identify anyone who had been in close contact with the additional positive cases and instruct them to isolate to prevent further spread of the virus.

It added: “With restrictions having been eased across much of the country, local people across Fife are being reminded to follow the FACTS public health guidance. This means wearing appropriate face coverings, avoiding crowded places, cleaning hands and surfaces, remaining two metres apart wherever possible.

Should anyone develop any of the established symptoms of COVID-19, they should self-isolate immediately and book a test as soon as possible.

Around 235,000 people in Fife have already been vaccinated.

