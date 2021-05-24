Covid in Fife: Significant drop in schools linked to positive cases

The number of Fife schools with pupils or staff self isolating due to contact with positive COVID cases has shown a significant drop to single figures.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 24th May 2021, 5:04 pm
Updated Monday, 24th May 2021, 5:04 pm

Latest figures released by NHS Fife showed just nine schools had five or more links to positive cases.

That was a major drop from 19 for the week May 10-16.

The health authority publishes weekly updates on cases connected to local schools and nurseries, listing those with five or more instances of self isolating.

Valley Primary, Kirkcaldy

From Monday 17-23, the nine schools hit were Beath High School, Cowdenbeath; Bell Baxter High School, Cupar; King's Road Primary School, Rosyth; Kirkcaldy North and Valley Primary Schools, Kirkcaldy; Mountfleurie Primary School, Leven; Queen Anne High School, St Columba's High School, and Touch Primary in Dunfermline.

Schools with fewer than five potential contacts are not identified by NHS Fife for reasons of pupil/ staff confidentiality.

Fife Council has made a comprehensive list of questions and answers available for parents and carers at: www.fife.gov.uk/schoolcovidfaqs.

