Covid in Fife: Significant drop in schools linked to positive cases
The number of Fife schools with pupils or staff self isolating due to contact with positive COVID cases has shown a significant drop to single figures.
Latest figures released by NHS Fife showed just nine schools had five or more links to positive cases.
That was a major drop from 19 for the week May 10-16.
The health authority publishes weekly updates on cases connected to local schools and nurseries, listing those with five or more instances of self isolating.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/politics/council/new-housing-estate-unveiled-for-former-forbo-nairn-land-in-kirkcaldy-3248099
From Monday 17-23, the nine schools hit were Beath High School, Cowdenbeath; Bell Baxter High School, Cupar; King's Road Primary School, Rosyth; Kirkcaldy North and Valley Primary Schools, Kirkcaldy; Mountfleurie Primary School, Leven; Queen Anne High School, St Columba's High School, and Touch Primary in Dunfermline.
Schools with fewer than five potential contacts are not identified by NHS Fife for reasons of pupil/ staff confidentiality.
Fife Council has made a comprehensive list of questions and answers available for parents and carers at: www.fife.gov.uk/schoolcovidfaqs.