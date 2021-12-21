Dad-of-two Adam Sharp ended up seriously ill on a ventilator last month in the town's Victoria Hospital after catching coronavirus – and he needed oxygen in a fight to survive after his lungs shut down.

The 32-year-old, who is now able to spend Christmas with his wife Kim and two children, admits he underestimated the dangers of the highly infectious virus.

He assumed because he was young, fit and healthy he would only have mild symptoms, so did not need to be vaccinated.

Kirkcaldy man Adam Sharp was seriously ill with Covid and ended up in intensive care.

However, his condition quickly deteriorated to the point where his wife Kim was told by doctors that there was a chance he might not survive.

Now he wants others to learn from his experience and get the vaccine to avoid becoming seriously ill.

Adam said: “I started experiencing symptoms on November 16 and had a positive PCR test. I lost my taste, then developed a really high temperature. I became breathless a few days later.

Young Kirkcaldy dad Adam Sharp who has not been vaccinated is urging others who have not had their jab to get it - to avoid ending up seriously ill.

"I didn't think I would need the vaccine because I kept so well, but I underestimated Covid.

“On day six I called the GP as I was unable to control my temperature. They asked to see me, but when they did, they were concerned with my breathing so admitted me to Victoria Hospital.

"I was first put on oxygen then moved to a Covid ward. I can't remember anything else apart from being woken up in ICU 11 days later.”

Adam and his wife Kim.

His wife Kim said after he was moved to the ward Adam deteriorated rapidly.

She said: “The next day Adam needed CPAP oxygen and he was transferred to medical high dependency.

"Adam was admitted to ICU and placed on a ventilator on day 10 – he went into respiratory failure and it took the medical staff three hours to stabilise him. It escalated so quickly.

"I was taken into a room with doctors twice and it was explained that they were unsure if Adam would survive. They explained Covid was so unpredictable.”

She believes the care he received from doctors and nurses saved his life. She said medics used a technique called “proning” to try to help Adam’s lungs, turning him on to his front for up to 16 hours to relieve the pressure on his lungs.

But when Adam took a turn for the worst, Kim said doctors contacted lung specialists in Aberdeen, but when he was moved back onto his back, his condition began to stabilise.

He has now been home for a week and while he is still breathless and tires easily, he is glad to be reunited with his family.

Adam has urged others not to make the same mistake as him and to get jabbed as soon as possible: “The vaccines literally save your life. I regret not getting mine. I wish I got it sooner.

"I would advise anyone and everyone to get their vaccine if not for themselves, but for their family. Covid is real and should be taken very seriously even by young people."

He added: “I have no underlying health conditions, not been to the hospital since childhood and I almost died.”

