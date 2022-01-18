Covid in Fife: Where vaccination drop in sessions are taking place this week

A drop-in service for booster vaccines is being offered at a number of venues across Fife this week. Pic: Michael Gillen.

These sessions are open to anyone aged 12 or over for their first or second vaccination and for those aged 18 and over who are looking to have their booster.

Alternatively it is still possible to book an appointment for your vaccination by visiting www.nhsinform.scot/vaccinebooking

Here are the details of those sessions running over the course of this week:

Tuesday, January 18 from 8am to 8pm – former Argos store in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes; Parkgate Institute, Rosyth and St Andrews Community Hospital, St Andrews.

Wednesday, January 19 from 8am to 8pm – former M&S store in Kirkcaldy High Street; former DW Sports store in the Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline and St Andrews Community Hospital, St Andrews.

Thursday, January 20 from 8am to 8pm – former Argos store in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes and Parkgate Institute, Rosyth.

Friday, January 21 from 8am to 8pm – former M&S store in Kirkcaldy High Street, former DW Sports store in Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline and St Andrews Community Hospital, St Andrews.

