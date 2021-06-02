COVID in Scotland: Zero deaths in Fife for fourth week in a row

Fife has recorded no deaths from COVID for the fourth week in a row, according to the latest data.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 1:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 1:27 pm

The figures were published as the region prepared to move into Level-1 restrictions from this weekend.

Statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today show there were eight deaths registered across Scotland that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate between May 24-30.

That was up from four the previous week.

COVID deaths have dropped to zero in Fife

Fife’s figures continued to remain at zero.

The last recorded death linked to COVID came in the week commencing April 26.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show a slight increase in deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, although numbers remain at very low levels.

“There were six COVID-19 related deaths in hospitals, none in care homes and two elsewhere.”

There were two deaths in North Lanarkshire and two in Glasgow City. South Lanarkshire, Na h-Eileanan Siar, Falkirk and East Ayrshire all recorded one death.

