COVID Indian Variant in Kirkcaldy: Extra testing unit drafted into area

NHS Fife is calling for people in the area to get tested whether or not they have symptoms.

The additional Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) has been deployed at Victoria Road Car Park.

There is already a mobile unit in the car park of the YMCA at Hendry Crescent - and people can also use the testing centres at Glebe Park Neighbourhood Centre and Overton Road.

Pic: John Devlin

The B.1.617 variant is known to be more transmissible and it’s important to steps to limit the opportunity for further spread of the virus.

Six cases have been confirmed in the Templehall area - the first in town.

NHS Fife said there is evidence to suggest these cases are linked and those who have been in close contact with the positive individuals have been instructed to isolate to prevent further spread of the virus.

Genomic testing confirmed that these cases are the B.1.617 variant first identified in India. There is no evidence of widespread transmission of the B.1.617 variant within the community at this stage.

Around one in three people with COVID-19 don’t have symptoms, and NHS Fife is calling for people in the area to get tested.

The mobile testing units will be operational from 10.00am to 4:00pm each day.

NHS Fife said testing is free and on a drop-in basis with no appointment necessary.

Both sites are also for people with or without symptoms.

Dona Milne director of public health, said: “These new cases are a timely reminder of the importance of COVID-19 testing in preventing the spread of the virus.

“Our ask to local people is to be vigilant.”Ms Milne added that it remains vital that anyone with the established symptoms of COVID-19, such as a high temperature; a loss or change in the sense of taste or smell; or a new, continuous cough, regardless how mild these appear to be, isolates immediately and arranges to get tested as soon as possible.

