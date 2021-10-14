Covid Scotland: 29 people have died after testing positive as 2,639 new cases of coronavirus reported

There have been 2,639 new positive cases of coronavirus reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

40,239 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results.

908 people were in hospital yesterday, with 50 people in intensive care after testing positive.

There have been 29 deaths of people with confirmed Covid-19.

4,275,208 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,871,406 have received their second dose.

