Covid Scotland: 29 people have died after testing positive as 2,639 new cases of coronavirus reported
The Scottish Government has released the latest data on coronavirus in Scotland.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 3:34 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 3:36 pm
There have been 2,639 new positive cases of coronavirus reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
40,239 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results.
908 people were in hospital yesterday, with 50 people in intensive care after testing positive.
There have been 29 deaths of people with confirmed Covid-19.
4,275,208 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,871,406 have received their second dose.