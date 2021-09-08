Covid Scotland: 5,810 positive coronavirus cases as numbers remain high across the country

The latest figures on coronavirus have been released by the Scottish Government.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 2:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 2:25 pm

There have been 5,810 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours with 57,128 tests for the virus reporting results

883 people were in hospital yesterday and 83 were in intensive care.

17 people have died.

4,130,841 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,749,767 have received their second dose.

The First Minister is addressing parliament on Wednesday to speak about the high case figures.

