Nicola Sturgeon announces latest coronavirus figures at briefing (Photo: John Devlin).

In the past 24 hours, there were 992 positives cases of coronavirus reported - this represents 3.9% of all of the tests carried out.

The First Minister said that the case number on Friday, June 4 in Scotland is the highest it has been since February 17 this year.

Of the new cases, 304 are in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, 213 in Lothian and 144 in Tayside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overall number of confirmed cases is now 238,893.

There are currently 116 people in hospital with covid - an increase of six since yesterday.

Eight people are receiving intensive care at hospital - the same as yesterday.

Sadly, two deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths registered under the daily definition is 7,676.

The First Minister conveyed her condolences to everyone who has lost someone from covid.

In regards to vaccination, as of Friday morning, 3,326,005 people have received a first dose of vaccine in Scotland – an increase of 20,193 since yesterday.

In addition to that, 32,952 people were given a second dose yesterday, bringing the total number of second doses up to 2,170,570.

Speaking at the covid briefing on Friday, Ms Sturgeon said the vaccination programme is progressing “extremely well”, however added that Scotland is at “a very critical juncture right now” as case numbers are highest they have been since mid February (February 17).

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.