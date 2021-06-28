Latest daily coronavirus figures have been published by the Scottish Government on Monday (Photo: Danny Lawson).

It comes as an investigation is launched into the ongoing delay in results at a Glasgow laboratory.

The 3,285 new cases of covid reported represents 12.6% of the 27,226 new tests that reported results.

This takes the total number of confirmed positive cases to 274,217.

The Scottish Government has commented that Public Health Scotland (PHS) are aware of an ongoing delay in results from the Glasgow lighthouse laboratory.

They added that the laboratory is continuing to issue results as tests are processed whilst investigating and resolving the cause of the delay.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Public Health Scotland are aware of an ongoing delay in results from the Glasgow Lighthouse Laboratory.

"The cause of the delay is being investigated.”

No new deaths have been reported of people who have tested positive however Registers are generally closed at the weekend.

The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,712.

Up to June 20, 10,150 deaths have been registered in Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Yesterday, 20 people were in intensive care and 202 people were in hospital with recently confirmed covid.

With regards to the vaccine process, 3,765,379 people have received the first dose of the covid vaccination and 2,691,775 have received their second dose.

A total of 2,230,245 people in Scotland have been tested for the virus.

