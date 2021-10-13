It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 8,849.

A total of 918 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 51 patients in intensive care.

Covid Scotland: Over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country

So far, 4,270,126 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,868,656 have had a second.

