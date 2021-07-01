It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,722.

The daily test positivity rate is 10.5 per cent, up from 9.8 per cent the previous day.

A total of 275 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19 up 40, with 16 patients in intensive care, down three.

So far, 3,816,251 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,722,725 have received their second dose.

Cases linked to Euro 2020

Data from Public Health Scotland published on Wednesday shows there were almost 2,000 people who attended a Euro 2020-related event while infectious with the virus.

National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch said on Thursday that this had undoubtedly contributed to Scotland’s recent spike in cases.

He said: “To keep it in perspective, there were 32,000 positives since the Euros began.

“And 2,000 of those positives, in their Test and Protect interviews, say they were at something to do with the Euros.

“So that will be an underestimate, some won’t have told us that, some won’t have appreciated that was important.”

Flu jab could be paired with third coronavirus dose

Prof Leitch also said in future, Scots could get their flu jag on the same day as their third dose of coronavirus vaccine.

He said trials of using the two vaccines together have suggested it is safe and effective.

The UK-wide Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Wednesday set out interim guidance for a Covid vaccine booster programme.

The seasonal flu jab was offered to everyone over 55 in Scotland last year, extended to those over 50 where supplies allowed.

He said: “So people who are going for their flu, like my mum and dad maybe who would go to the GP practice, may also get the Covid vaccine, on that same day or very close to that.

“And then as we got a bit younger, maybe we would use pharmacies, we’d maybe use mass vaccination centres, we’d maybe use mobile vaccination units like you’ve seen us do over the last few months.

“We’ll plan that between now and the start of that programme.”

