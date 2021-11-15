The sell-out Welly Ball took place on Saturday, November 6, and was attended by around 2,000 students from 12 different universities.

Since then, roughly 20 coronavirus cases have been linked to the gathering at Kinkell Byre which was only open to fully vaccinated guests.

The BBC reported that Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health at NHS Fife, said that it is still possible that they contracted the virus elsewhere with more people mixing but added that testing was a “vital” part of preventing the spread of the virus.

She said: "A total of 20 people with links to the dinner have since tested positive for Covid-19, however, as people are mixing more it remains possible that some of those people who have contracted the virus may have done so in other social settings.

"With an increasing number of gatherings taking place indoors due to the drop in temperatures, people across Fife are being reminded to take the necessary steps to reduce the risk of catching and spreading the virus."

Professor Clare Peddie, vice-principal in education at St Andrews University where some of the students were studying, said: "The Scottish government's declared policy of 'living with' the virus rather than trying to eradicate it means that spikes like this are to be expected.

"The ongoing work of our Covid rapid response team means that we're quick to pick up on changes in infection rate in our community, and quick to respond."

