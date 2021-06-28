COVID vaccine: Almost two-thirds of Fifers have had two jags, data reveals

Nearly two-thirds of people in Fife have received both Covid-19 vaccines, figures reveal.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 28th June 2021, 4:30 pm

Public Health Scotland data shows 188,057 people Fife had received both jags by June 23.

That was up 4160 compared to the previous week.

It means 62% of people aged 18 and over in Fife have now received two jags,, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

The data also shows a total of 253,053 Fifers have had a first dose of the vaccine – 84% of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, 2.6 million people had received both jags by June 23, 59% of the population.

That was an increase of 112,000 from the week before.

The data also shows that 3.7 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 83% of the population.

Of those, 3.3 million people were aged 30 and over – 93% of the age group.

Public Health Scotland's vaccination rollout began on December 8.

