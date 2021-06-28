COVID vaccine: Almost two-thirds of Fifers have had two jags, data reveals

Public Health Scotland data shows 188,057 people Fife had received both jags by June 23.

That was up 4160 compared to the previous week.

It means 62% of people aged 18 and over in Fife have now received two jags,, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

The data also shows a total of 253,053 Fifers have had a first dose of the vaccine – 84% of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, 2.6 million people had received both jags by June 23, 59% of the population.

That was an increase of 112,000 from the week before.

The data also shows that 3.7 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 83% of the population.

Of those, 3.3 million people were aged 30 and over – 93% of the age group.

Public Health Scotland's vaccination rollout began on December 8.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.