Fife MP self-isolating after contact alert
A Fife MP is self-isolating after receiving a contact alert.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:57 pm
MP Peter Grant whose constituency covers Glenrothes, Levenmouth and parts of mid Fife, announced on Twitter that he would be self-isolating for seven days after getting the alert from the NHS England app, as he was at Westminster until last Thursday.
He posted: “Thanks to the wonderfully efficient folk at the NHS Scotland testing centre at Glenrothes CISWO. Fingers crossed for the result.”
Mr Grant has been Glenrothes MP since winning the seat in 2015.