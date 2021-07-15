Fife ramps up COVID vaccination programme through drop-in clinics in five towns

From today (Thursday) it is making jags available in five different towns for people without an appointment.

They are in Kirkcaldy, Methil, Glenrothes, St Andrews and Dunfermline.

The drop-ins are open to those over the age of 18 who have not yet had their first dose, or anyone who has waited eight weeks or more for their second.

Vaccination is also open to people who do not live in the health board area - for instance those who work in Fife but live elsewhere.

Ben Hannan, NHS Fife chief pharmacist, said: “We want to make it easier than ever for people to access the COVID-19 vaccination.

“The process is simple, all you need to do is turn up – you don’t need any documentation or ID – our vaccination teams will be able to access everything we need from their computers.”He added: “It is really important that we all take the opportunity to be vaccinated when we can. It is the best chance we have of getting life back to normal with minimal disruption and restrictions.

“The vaccine helps us protect others as it reduces the possibility of transmitting the virus and getting as many people vaccinated as possible helps stop the spread of COVID-19, which will help stop the mutation and development of new variations of the virus.

“There are so many good reasons to get the vaccine and we hope that as many people as possible will visit our drop-in clinics over the next few days.”

