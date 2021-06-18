Fife’s mass vaccine centres open their doors to people waiting on second jags

Fifers who have waited 12 weeks or more for their second COVID jag can simply turn up at one of the region’s mass vaccination centres this weekend.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 18th June 2021, 4:50 am

NHS Fife is opening the doors of the five major centres on Saturday for anyone who fits the criteria - and they don’t need to make an appointment.

But health bosses have warned people that they may have a short wait depending on vaccine supplies.

The offer is open to anyone who has waited 12 weeks or more for their second jag.

The mass COVID vaccination centre in the former M&S shop on Kirkcaldy High Street (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The five mass centres will be open all day.

They will be operating from 9:00 until 7:00pm.

They are located at: the former M&S store on Kirkcaldy High Street; Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline; St Andrews Community Hospital; Argos, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, and Savoy Sports Centre, Methil.

For more information, including details of how to get to all five venues, please visit: https://fife.link/vaccinationcentres

