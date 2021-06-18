Fife’s mass vaccine centres open their doors to people waiting on second jags

NHS Fife is opening the doors of the five major centres on Saturday for anyone who fits the criteria - and they don’t need to make an appointment.

But health bosses have warned people that they may have a short wait depending on vaccine supplies.

The offer is open to anyone who has waited 12 weeks or more for their second jag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mass COVID vaccination centre in the former M&S shop on Kirkcaldy High Street (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The five mass centres will be open all day.

They will be operating from 9:00 until 7:00pm.

They are located at: the former M&S store on Kirkcaldy High Street; Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline; St Andrews Community Hospital; Argos, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, and Savoy Sports Centre, Methil.

For more information, including details of how to get to all five venues, please visit: https://fife.link/vaccinationcentres

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.