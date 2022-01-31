Here's where and when Covid-19 vaccination drop-in sessions are taking place in Fife this week

Drop-in vaccine clinics are being held across the region. Pic: Michael Gillen.

NHS Fife continues to offer a no appointment necessary service at venues across the region this week.

The sessions are open to anyone aged 12 or over for their first or second vaccination, as well as for those aged 18 and over who are looking to have their booster.

Alternatively, it is still possible to book an appointment for a vaccination by visiting www.nhsinform.scot/vaccinebooking

Here are the times and venues of the drop-in sessions for this week:

Monday, January 31 – the former DW Sports store in the Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline (8am to 8pm) and Sainsbury’s, Riverside Road, Leven (10am to 4pm)

Tuesday, February 1 – the former Argos store in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes (8am to 8pm)

Wednesday, February 2 – St Andrews Community Hospital, St Andrews (8am to 8pm)

Thursday, February 3 – Parkgate Institute, Rosyth

Friday, February 4 – the former M&S store in Kirkcaldy High Street

To find out more visit www.nhsfife.org

