More Fife fish and chip shops close as precaution after staff asked to self isolate

The Anstruther Fish Bar is the latest chip shop to close, following similar news from Tailend in St Andrews

The Fish Bar posted on Facebook: “Unfortunately we have come in this morning to the news that a few of our kitchen team have been asked to self isolate after being contacted through the Test & Protect system.

“As a precaution, and for the safety of our team and customers, we have taken the decision to close the takeaway, restaurant and Brattesani’s ice cream counter for a few days. We have a big enough team to be able to reshuffle and plan to reopen later on next week.

"Please keep an eye on our website or social media for details.

“In the meantime, we will get down to getting the restaurant and kitchen thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitised for reopening.”

Tailend managed to re-open at the weekend after a ‘potential’ positive Covid test had led the owners to decide to close the shop for a deep clean. However, it later posted that the restaurant would have to close again after members of its staff were identified as close contacts.

While the restaurant remains closed for now, the takeaway has re-opened.

It posted: “Not the post we wanted to make again but unfortunately, several of our staff members have been identified from track and trace as ‘close contacts’ we have therefore had to close temporarily.”

