New drop-in Covid vaccination clinics to be held in Fife

The drop-in clinics will be held around Fife.

Anyone over the age of 40 who has not yet had their first dose for whatever reason can attend the clinics without an appointment.

Similarly, people of any age awaiting their second dose Astra Zeneca vaccination can also attend so long as they received their first dose at least eight weeks before.

The clinics will be held at: Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline, and Savoy Community Centre, Methil, on June 22; the former Argos store, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, on June 23; and the former M&S store, High Street, Kirkcaldy, on June 24.

All drop-in clinics will operate from 12-8pm.

The new clinics follow a successful test event at Lochgelly Centre last week, where around 160 people were vaccinated without a prior appointment.

Chief pharmacist and director of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Fife Ben Hannan, said: “While the vast majority of people in Fife who have been offered vaccination against Covid-19 have taken it, we are aware there are some who haven’t yet taken up that offer for whatever reason.

“The vaccination has been shown to be effective at reducing the risk of serious illness from Covid-19 and it remains the best available protection against the virus and its effects.