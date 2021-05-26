New mobile COVID test centre opens in Fife village

A new Covid-19 mobile testing site has opened in Falkland.

By Debbie Clarke
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 4:22 pm

It opened yesterday and will be operating from Back Wynd car park.

Testing is for people without symptoms living in Falkland and the surrounding areas.

A mobile testing unit. Pic: John Devlin.

The site will be open 9AM to 3.30PM Monday to Friday.

Also recently opened is a mobile unit at Hall Street, Cowdenbeath. It is open seven days a week from 10.00am to 5.30pm; for people who are symptomatic and those without symptoms. Book an appointment by calling 0800 028 2816.

