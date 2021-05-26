New mobile COVID test centre opens in Fife village
A new Covid-19 mobile testing site has opened in Falkland.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 4:22 pm
It opened yesterday and will be operating from Back Wynd car park.
Testing is for people without symptoms living in Falkland and the surrounding areas.
The site will be open 9AM to 3.30PM Monday to Friday.
Also recently opened is a mobile unit at Hall Street, Cowdenbeath. It is open seven days a week from 10.00am to 5.30pm; for people who are symptomatic and those without symptoms. Book an appointment by calling 0800 028 2816.