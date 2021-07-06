NHS Fife services 'under increasing strain' as Covid cases rise

Fifers are urged to follow the rules.

It comes just days after it was revealed that Fife was the sixth highest Covid hotspot in Europe, according to the WHO.

NHS Fife said it is seeing an increase in demand on its services and is asking the public to help it, to help them to ensure that they can receive the right care, in the right place at the right time.

Dr Chris McKenna, medical director at NHS Fife, said: “We currently have 12 patients in hospital requiring care for Covid-19 and unfortunately, we expect this number to increase over the next few weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As part of our plans, we are operating our surge wards at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to provide additional capacity at this time as well as additional capacity at Queen Margaret Hospital.

“Our GPs are also very busy, seeing an increase in those who are feeling very unwell with the virus and a proportion of these do require hospital admission.

“What is different at this time is that there are more emergency surgical and medical patient admissions than during the previous waves.

"All of our health and care services are under increasing strain from this demand. We also have a number of staff self-isolating, which is adding to the challenge.

"All steps are being taken to manage patients as safely as possible within Fife’s health care services, however we also need the public to play their part.

“We are seeing increasing numbers of the general public presenting at our emergency department, despite being given information on NHS 24 as well as suitable alternatives for care.

"To ensure you have the fastest access to the treatment you need, anyone with a non-life-threatening condition who would usually go to A&E should call NHS 24 on 111 first, day or night, to be directed to the right NHS service.”