It would have been “impossible” for restrictions not to have been re-imposed based on current case figures, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister told MSPs that 19 local authorities would see restrictions ease, while the remainder would stay in their current levels.

This has been made possible by the continuing vaccination programme, Ms Sturgeon said.

“The vaccines are changing the game. And that means we can still be optimistic about our chances of much more normality over the summer and beyond,” she said.

“Indeed, in the days ahead, and while it may still feel a way off for many of us, we will publish more detailed work on what we expect life beyond Level 0 to look like, as that greater normality returns.