Live updates on Covid-19 from Scotland, the UK, and around the world.
Hello, and welcome to our live blog for Tuesday, June 1.
Follow along for all the latest on the pandemic as well as live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus levels update.
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 June, 2021, 14:54
- Glasgow will move down to Level 2
- Scotland records no covid deaths and 478 cases on Tuesday
- Majority of Central belt will remain in Level 2 restrictions
- Share Covid jabs with poorer nations, world leaders urged
Sturgeon’s speech in full
Vaccine ‘no-shows'
Sturgeon urges caution over lockdown easing
“I ask everyone to remember that though stable and starting to decline, cases in Glasgow do still remain high – so please continue to be cautious,” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs.
“In particular – and this actually applies to all of Scotland, particularly while we enjoy some better weather – although limited indoor meetings are now possible, it is still better to stay outdoors where possible.
“And in Level 2, groups of up to eight people from up to eight households can gather outdoors.”
Several areas of Scotland will be kept in level two for an additional period of time in a bid to stave off a potential third wave of Covid-19 caused by the so-called Indian variant, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
The First Minister also confirmed Glasgow will move to level two as planned at midnight on Friday after more than eight months in some of the strictest restrictions in the UK.
FM on vaccines
Nicola Sturgeon
Getting vaccinated is in your own best interests – whatever age you are, it makes it much less likely that you will become badly ill from Covid. But it’s also part of our wider civic duty to each other. It means that all of us can help suppress the virus and reduce the harm that it causes.
Watch Sturgeon make Glasgow announcement
Sturgeon restriction easing made possible by vaccines
It would have been “impossible” for restrictions not to have been re-imposed based on current case figures, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister told MSPs that 19 local authorities would see restrictions ease, while the remainder would stay in their current levels.
This has been made possible by the continuing vaccination programme, Ms Sturgeon said.
“The vaccines are changing the game. And that means we can still be optimistic about our chances of much more normality over the summer and beyond,” she said.
“Indeed, in the days ahead, and while it may still feel a way off for many of us, we will publish more detailed work on what we expect life beyond Level 0 to look like, as that greater normality returns.
“Indeed, one reason for proceeding with more caution now, is to make it easier in the future to resume our progress to Level 0 – and then beyond.”
Majority of Central belt will remain in Level 2 restrictions
The vast majority of Scotland’s central belt will remain in Level 2 restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister said that Edinburgh and Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, North, South and East Ayrshire, North and South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire and Stirling did not meet the criteria to see restrictions ease.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs there could even be an argument to move these areas into Level 3 restrictions, given the raw figures, but the impact of the vaccination programme has meant this would not be needed.
“However, it is important to stress that this is a pause, not a step backwards,” the First Minister said.
“And Level 2 is not lockdown. It does have an impact on opening hours of pubs and restaurants and the numbers that can attend certain events.”
She added: “And taking a cautious approach now – while more people get fully vaccinated – gives us the best chance of staying on the right track overall.”
Areas entering level 1
The following areas will move to level 1 also from 00:01 on Saturday:
Highland, Argyll & Bute, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth & Kinross, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, East and West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire, Dumfries & Galloway and the Borders.
Many areas to be held at level two
Vaccination statistics
As of 7.30 this morning, 3,267,290 people in Scotland have received their first dose of the vaccine.
That is 72% of the total adult population - and represents an increase of 16,152 since yesterday.
In addition, 30,978 people received their second dose yesterday, which brings the total number of second doses to 2,075,231.
That is 46% of the total adult population.