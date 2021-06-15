LiveNicola Sturgeon Covid announcement LIVE: What did Nicola Sturgeon say today | First Minister delays June 28 easing due to rising cases | Five things First Minister uses to decide if Scotland moves to Level 0 | What is Level 0
Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce today whether the latest easing of restrictions in Scotland will go ahead on June 28 – you can follow all the updates on the pandemic right here.
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 15:05
- Nicola Sturgeon is updating MSPs on Covid-19 in Scotland
- Delta variant is associated with higher hospital risk, Sturgeon says
- Boris Johnson announces delay in lifting lockdown measures in England
The First Minister points to the faster transmitting Delta variant as cases in Scotland have risen by more than one fifth in the last week, however hospital occupancy is now double what it was at the beginning of last month.
6,651 new cases have been reported in the last week compared to 5,475 in the week before.
During the covid update on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said this reflects the fact that the faster transmitting Delta variant of the virus is now common across Scotland.
Covid cases in Scotland rise by one fifth in past week due to faster Delta variant transmission rate
Scottish Government planning for ‘booster vaccines'
The Scottish Government is planning for the possibility of booster vaccines against Covid-19 in the autumn.
The idea has been mooted repeatedly by public health officials, including Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch, in the past.
Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday that guidance was expected in the coming weeks from the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) on the issue.
“We also expect advice from the JCVI in the coming weeks about whether or not booster vaccinations will be needed during the autumn – so plans are also under way to deliver these if necessary,” she said.
The First Minister also said moves were being made to vaccinate 12 to 17-year-olds, in case the JCVI recommend it as a course of action.
FM: ‘I know this is difficult'
Ms Sturgeon acknowledged the possibility of Scotland not moving to Level 0 restrictions on June 28 is “difficult and frustrating” for everyone.
The First Minister said: “I know the current situation is difficult and frustrating for everyone.
“We all want to see the back of all restrictions as soon as possible.
“However, while this setback is not easy, it is worth remembering that we are living under far fewer restrictions now than was the case a few weeks ago.
“The current situation is not what any of us want – but equally it is not lockdown. And vaccination is – with every day that passes – helping us change the game.”
Sturgeon announces likely further delay of restriction relaxations
In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said the planned date of moving the remaining parts of Scotland in level two, such as Edinburgh and Glasgow, down to level one, would be delayed.
Ms Sturgeon confirmed no changes to the levels applying to areas across Scotland would take place in the coming week and that it was “unlikely” any part of the country would move down on June 28 as planned.
Covid-19 in Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon announces likely further delay of restriction relaxations
Nicola Sturgeon has announced a further delay to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland until at least the end of July.
Average age of those hospitalised with Covid is falling
The average age of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Scotland is falling, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister said the highest number of new admissions was in those in their 30s and 40s.
Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said: “The fact that more of the recent hospital admissions are in younger age groups may mean that fewer of the people being admitted are becoming seriously ill or requiring intensive care. It made also help to explain my next point.
“Hospital occupancy – the total number of people with Covid in hospital at any given time – is not rising at the same rate as hospital admissions or cases.
“Indeed, while there has been an approximate five-fold increase in cases since the start of May, hospital occupancy is around double what it was at the start of May.
“That suggests that people are being discharged more quickly and spending, on average, less time in hospital than patients in earlier phases of the pandemic. Again, though, while that is encouraging, further analysis is needed to confirm this.”
Sturgeon: ‘unlikely’ Scotland will move down a level on June 28
Nicola Sturgeon
However, given the current situation - and the need to get more people fully vaccinated before we ease up further - it is reasonable to indicate now that I think it unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from 28 June.
Delta variant is associated with higher hospital risk, Sturgeon says
Despite that fact, the First Minister said the vaccination rollout appeared to be breaking the link between cases and hospitalisations and deaths.
Scotland’s latest Covid figures
Scotland has recorded two deaths of coronavirus patients and 974 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
The number of people who have died having first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is now 7,683.
The daily test positivity rate is 5%, down from 5.2% the previous day.
A total of 137 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 128 on Sunday, with 17 patients in intensive care – no change.
So far, 3,531,461 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,470,18 have received their second dose.
The Scottish Government noted IT issues at Public Health Scotland on Tuesday mean vaccination figures may be an under-estimate and any missing data will be added to Wednesday’s statistics.
Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs on Covid after topical questions
Michael Gove said the four-week delay to the lifting of restrictions in England will allow for a better understanding on the use of the coronavirus app when it comes to Covid passports.
