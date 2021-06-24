LiveNicola Sturgeon FMQs LIVE: First Minister could face questions over Manchester travel ban and Andy Burnham row | Covid cases spike in men aged under-45 | Holyrood to go into recess
- Government set to review foreign travel list
- Scots have rationed power use during pandemic
- Economists say Covid recovery under way
- Five deaths and 2,969 new cases on Wednesday
Nicola Sturgeon: “Can I say a big thank-you to teachers, to all support staff in our schools.
“This has been the most difficult year any of them will ever remember, both professionally, for those working in our education, and for those learning in our education sector.”
“I can never find the words to thank them enough, but I hope everyone knows how deeply appreciative everyone in the Scottish Government and, I’m sure, everyone across Scotland is for everything they have done.”
Nicola Sturgeon is on her feet right now, facing questions about covid and the SQA from opposition leaders.
Andrew Lloyd Webber launches legal action over Government test events programme
Andrew Lloyd Webber has joined others in the entertainment industry in launching legal action to force the Government to hand over the results from its coronavirus pilot events scheme.
The Events Research Programme ran test events at sporting, music and arts venues to assess the safety of large gatherings during the pandemic.
In a statement the group, which also includes musician Peter Gabriel, theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh and music industry trade body Live, accused the Government of “making it impossible to plan for any live entertainment business” by not sharing their findings.
Live shows as part of the scheme have included the Brit Awards, music event Download Festival and a snooker tournament at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.
“These events have been a huge success, according to the Government itself in various press reports, showing that with proper precautions in place, live events at full capacity can go ahead safely,” the statement said.
“But the Government chose to keep the live entertainment industry under severe restrictions from June 21, while allowing parts of the economy that have not been subject to similar scientific studies, including hospitality, public transport and retail, to operate.
“The Government has also refused to publish the results from the first phase of the Events Research Programme, despite saying that it would do so on numerous occasions.”
Last week composer Lord Lloyd-Webber rejected an offer from Prime Minister Boris Johnson for one of his West End shows to be included in the pilot scheme for live events.
Road casualties fell 35% last year as traffic levels dropped during pandemic
Casualties on Scotland’s roads fell by more than a third in 2020, as the drop in traffic due to the pandemic led to a large reduction in people being injured and killed.
Statistics for 2020 show casualties fell by 35% from the previous year, reaching the lowest level since records began in 1950.
Total casualties fell by 7,718 to 4,992 while 142 people were killed in 2020, a decrease of 24 from 2019.
Analysis from Transport Scotland says the trend is linked to lower levels of traffic on the roads during the pandemic, with estimates of motor traffic volume falling by 23% from 2019.
Total casualties for all modes of transport decreased with the exception of cyclists, which were up by 2%.
Previous studies have suggested cycling increased by 46% across Britain during 2020.
The reductions in casualties mean Scotland has met its road safety targets, which aim to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries by 2050.
Transport minister Graeme Dey said: “Whilst it is no surprise that with fewer car trips over the lockdown period we’re seeing fewer road casualties, prior to the pandemic road casualties in Scotland had been showing a clear, ongoing reduction.
“Improving road safety further remains a priority for the Scottish Government.
“Our road safety partners and I know that one death on Scotland’s roads is one too many.
“The fact we’ve met all our casualty reductions targets, putting us among the best performing European countries, means very little to those who have sadly lost friends and love ones in tragic circumstances.
“Road deaths are not an inevitability and they should not be expected to happen.
“We are committed to working with our partners to secure the ultimate vision established in Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2030 – Vision Zero – where no-one is killed on our roads.”
Man infected with Covid for 10 months says he was' ready to give up on life'
A 72-year-old man thought to be the world’s longest ever Covid-19 patient after testing positive for the virus for 305 days has spoken about the experience.
New system to detect airborne Covid piloted at airport
A new system to detect coronavirus in the air is being trialled at an airport.
Manufacturers Kromek have developed the technology to trace levels of Covid-19 within 30 minutes, which could be used in shops, lobbies and other busy public places.
The firm, based in Sedgefield, County Durham, produces radiation detection technology for the medical, nuclear and security sectors, and has now developed a biological threat detection system.
It works by drawing large volumes of air – 400 litres per minute – and analyses the biological content, which it then tests to detect the presence of coronavirus.
The developers said that by sensing the virus particles before individuals show symptoms, it can reduce exposure to the disease and limit the spread of localised outbreaks.
Kromek chief executive Dr Arnab Basu was “proud” the technology was being tested at Teesside International Airport.
He said: “The device we are trialling is the only technology of its kind which can autonomously detect the presence of Covid-19 from huge areas.
“The technology has the capacity to deliver near-real time monitoring of the presence and prevalence of the virus, enabling a return to normal life.”
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said: “Kromek is a ground-breaking company that has adapted what it does best to develop this system in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re delighted Teesside is not just one of the first airports, but one of the first buildings, to be trialling this new detector, which could be a real game-changer.”
Nicola Sturgeon will face questions from MSPs in the Scottish Parliament today for the final time before the summer recess.
Professor Kevin Fenton, regional director for London for Public Health England (PHE), said allowing 40,000 people into Wembley next week was a controlled situation.
An attempt by MSPs to limit how long emergency coronavirus powers can be extended has failed.
Lack of open facilities damaging young people’s mental health, charity warns
The lack of access to venues and facilities in Scotland could risk doing further damage to the mental health and employment prospects of young people, a charity has warned.
A survey of 220 youth organisations and local authorities by YouthLink Scotland found just 22% have had full access to the necessary facilities, despite the latest government guidance allowing indoor and face-to-face youth work to resume.
The poll also found that 88% of youth groups wanting to access leisure centres are unable to do so, including 94% of third sector organisations.
Access to faith-based centres such as church halls has decreased since last year, according to last year’s survey by the charity, up from 63% who had no access to 74%.
More than half (61%) of organisations reported a drop in youth participation , with 52% stating young people have lost access to key trusted relationships with youth workers and peers.
The findings also show 42% believe progress with learning and development has stalled and a further 41% saying young people have missed out on mental health and wellbeing support.
There has also been a significant impact on organisations, with 46% recording a fall in membership and more than a quarter (29%) suffering a drop in volunteers.
Hope for holidaymakers as Government set to review foreign travel list
Holidaymakers could be given more options for quarantine-free travel when the Government reviews its foreign travel list on Thursday.
An update of the lists which determine the quarantine and testing requirements for people arriving in the UK could see Malta and the Balearic Islands added to the green list, according to reports.
People arriving in the UK from green list destinations are not required to self-isolate, but there are currently no viable major tourist destinations in that tier.
However, Malta and the Balearic Islands, with its popular destinations of Mallorca and Ibiza, are among a “handful” of places being considered for addition to the green list, according to the Times.
Malta and Spain are currently on the Government’s amber list, alongside other popular summer hotspots such as Portugal, Italy and Greece, with a 10-day quarantine period at home required for people returning from those locations.
Longest Covid case as man tests positive for 305 days
A 72-year-old man had Covid-19 for more than 10 months in what experts have said is the longest-ever recorded persistent infection with the virus.
Academics have described how the man, named by The Guardian as retired driving instructor Dave Smith, from Bristol, continuously tested positive for 305 days.
Mr Smith, who had conditions which led to him having a compromised immune system, is alive and well and now tests negative for the virus.
He told The Guardian: “Whenever I went bad, I went really bad – down to death’s door. My wife started to arrange a funeral five times.”
He added jokingly: “I called all the family in to make my peace with them. I wish I’d kept my mouth shut now.”
Economists say Covid recovery under way – despite delay in easing restrictions
Scotland’s economy is expected to return to its pre-coronavirus level in the summer of 2022, three months earlier than previously forecast.
Experts at the Fraser of Allander Institute at Strathclyde University said their forecasts for GDP growth had been revised upwards against the “positive backdrop” of the vaccinations allowing restrictions to be eased.
Back in March, economists there had forecast GDP would grow by 3.6% this year, but this has now been upped so that growth of 5.9% is expected over the course of 2021.
It also said that based on the latest figures “the Scottish economy is slightly ahead of the UK’s overall in terms of its recovery”.
The commentary, which is sponsored by Deloitte, stressed however that despite current optimism “forecasts at the moment are still very uncertain”.
But the report said that the “recovery in the Scottish economy is under way, despite recent delays in the easing of restrictions”.
Almost a third of Scots have rationed power use during pandemic – survey
More than half of Scots have seen their energy bills rise during the Covid-19 pandemic, and almost a third say they have had to start “rationing” the amount of power they use.
Research for consumer organisation Advice Direct Scotland found 58% of Scots have seen an increase in their energy bills since last March.
The study, by pollsters at Survation, also found 30% have had to resort to rationing their energy use.
It comes as more people are spending more time at home, either on furlough or working for home, with parents also having to contend with periods of home schooling.
The Scottish Government’s home heating support fund was set up with the aim of providing financial support to those at risk of self-rationing energy usage – by for example reducing washing or heating – due to hardship.
The grant scheme, which ran earlier this year, provided £878,000 to those in need of assistance – with 1,208 households helped whose energy debts were calculated at just under £1 million.
Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Many households have experienced greater financial hardship as a direct result of the pandemic.
“This poll shows that more than half of Scots have seen their energy bills increase, and nearly a third have rationed their usage over the past year.
“Working in partnership with the Scottish Government to deliver the home heating support fund has served to alleviate the hardships experienced by those worst affected.”
Holyrood to be recalled during recess for Covid announcements
The Scottish Parliament will be recalled to allow coronavirus announcements to be made to MSPs, the Presiding Officer has announced.
Following meetings with party business managers, Alison Johnstone announced that the parliament will sit virtually on July 13 and August 3.
These meetings will allow the Scottish Government to confirm the easing of restrictions, which could see a move to Level 0 from July 19 and the end of all legal restrictions from August 9, as was announced earlier this week by the First Minister.
The move comes after the Scottish Tories chief whip Stephen Kerr urged the Presiding Officer to ensure time was made to hear from the First Minister ahead of the major decisions.
In a letter to MSPs, Ms Johnstone said: “I intend to recall the Parliament for virtual meetings on Tuesday 13 July and Tuesday 3 August to provide an opportunity for the Scottish Government to update the Parliament by way of a statement and for Members to have an opportunity to ask questions on that statement.
“These dates selected reflect the timings set out by the First Minister yesterday – some business managers had indicated that they would wish meetings to take place on the Mondays of the relevant week but I understand that decisions would not have been taken by the Government at that point in the week.”