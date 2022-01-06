Omicron in Fife: Extra Covid booster drop-in sessions added for Fifers this week

A drop-in service for booster vaccines is being offered at a number of venues across Fife this week. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The health board has increased the number of venues offering the drop-in service today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) as it continues to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19.

The extra sessions for today (Thursday) are taking place until 8pm at the former Argos store in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes; the Corn Exchange, Cupar; DW Sports in the Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline; Lochgelly Centre, Lochgelly; the former M&S store on Kirkcaldy High Street; St Andrews Community Hospital, St Andrews and The Studio, Methil.

A drop-in clinic was already due to take place at the Kirkcaldy High Street vaccination centre on Friday, January 7, however this will now run from 2pm to 8pm.

Further sessions will now be open at other venues across the Kingdom.

These will be at the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes; Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline; Lochgelly Centre, Lochgelly; Parkgate Centre, Rosyth; St Andrews Community Hospital, St Andrews and The Studio, Methil – all running from 8am to 8pm.

A drop-in clinic at the Corn Exchange in Cupar will run from 9am to 8pm.

The booster drop-in clinics are open to anyone over the age of 18 if it has been 12 weeks since their second dose, as well as those between the ages of 12 and 17 looking for their first or second doses.

Sessions are also scheduled for DW Sports in the Kingsgate, Dunfermline on Saturday, January 8 and at the former Argos store in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes on Sunday, January 9, from 8am to 8pm.

