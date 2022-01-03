Omicron in Fife: Where to drop-in for a Covid booster this week

A drop-in service for booster vaccines is being offered at a number of venues across Fife this week. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Those locations in the Kingdom offering booster jags to those dropping in this week include the former M&S store on Kirkcaldy High Street, the former Argos store in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes and the old DW Sports store in the Kingsgate, Dunfermline.

There will also be sessions at St Andrews Community Hospital and The Studio in Methil.

Today (Monday) sessions are running at Argos, Glenrothes and M&S, Kirkcaldy High Street until 4.30pm and at DW Sports, Dunfermline until 4pm.

On Tuesday, January 4, drop-in sessions at the Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline venues will run from 10am until 6pm, and at St Andrews Community Hospital, St Andrews from 10am to 4pm.

While on Wednesday, January 5, sessions will run from 8am to 8pm at the Glenrothes, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy centres and The Studio, Methil.

Further sessions will take place later in the week, running from 8am to 8pm, on Friday, January 7 at the former Kirkcaldy M&S store; DW Sports in the Kingsgate, Dunfermline on Saturday, January 8 and at the former Argos store in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes on Sunday, January 9.

The booster drop-in clinics are open to anyone over the age of 18 if it has been 12 weeks since their second dose, as well as those between the ages of 12 and 17 looking for their first or second doses.

