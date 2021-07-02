People in central Fife urged to get tested after sharp rise in Covid cases

People in central Fife are urged to get tested.

A new mobile Covid-19 testing unit is to be deployed in Lochgelly as a result of the rise.

The new test site in the Lochgelly Centre car park will be open from Friday. The unit will operate Monday to Friday from 9am to 3.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The deployment follows an increase in Covid-19 cases in Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath and Kelty in recent days, and people living and working in the area are being urged to take up the offer of free Covid-19 testing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of positive cases in the area are linked to Shardy’s Bar in Lochgelly. Anyone who visited the bar following a funeral in the town on June 24 is being strongly urged to arrange a PCR test at a local test site as soon as possible.

People living in Central Fife are reminded to be especially vigilant of the signs and symptoms of Covid-19. These are a new, continuous cough; a fever; or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

If you develop any of the symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test. To support self-isolation, a range of welfare support is available, including financial support, food and medication delivery, and help with some caring responsibilities. For more information, visit: www.fife.gov.uk/covidassistance.

Consultant in public health medicine, Dr Duncan Fortescue-Webb, said: “There has been a concerning increase in Covid-19 infections in parts of central Fife over recent days.

“Several cases are linked to Shardy’s Bar in Lochgelly and we strongly urge anyone who visited the bar on the evening of Thursday 24 June 2021 to visit the new mobile testing site at the Lochgelly Centre for a PCR test, whether they have symptoms or not. Around one in three people who become infected with Covid-19 may not feel unwell, but can still spread the virus without knowing it.