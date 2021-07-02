Popular Fife fish and chip shop closes over 'potential' Covid case
A popular Fife fish and chip shop has taken the decision to close, after it had a ‘potential’ Covid case within the shop.
Tailend St Andrews revealed on Facebook that it had taken the decision to close and that a deep clean would be carried out, while waiting for results. Staff have been advised to remain vigilant with their health and inform them if symptoms develop.
A statement from the owners said it hoped to re-open on Saturday.
It said: “We haven't been contacted by track and trace or given any instructions to close but we just feel for peace of mind to allow everyone a day to self test and for us to deep clean the shop. We are aiming to be open Saturday as normal unless advised otherwise.
"Our priority has always been for the safety of our staff and customers so we feel this is the best decision to make until we have more information.”