Popular Fife fish and chip shop closes over 'potential' Covid case

There was a 'potential' case at the shop.

Tailend St Andrews revealed on Facebook that it had taken the decision to close and that a deep clean would be carried out, while waiting for results. Staff have been advised to remain vigilant with their health and inform them if symptoms develop.

A statement from the owners said it hoped to re-open on Saturday.

It said: “We haven't been contacted by track and trace or given any instructions to close but we just feel for peace of mind to allow everyone a day to self test and for us to deep clean the shop. We are aiming to be open Saturday as normal unless advised otherwise.