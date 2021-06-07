Pupils and staff at 11 Fife schools forced to isolate

11 schools have been affected.

The NHS Fife updates only list schools where five or more school contacts have been required to isolate after contact tracing has taken place.

From Monday, May 31, to Sunday, 6, five or more individuals at the following schools were required to isolate after contact with a positive case: Balwearie High School - Kirkcaldy; Dunnikier Primary School - Kirkcaldy; Glenwood High School - Glenrothes; Lochgelly High School; Methilhill Primary School; Sinclairtown Primary School - Kirkcaldy; Southwood Primary School - Glenrothes; St Maries RC Primary School - Kirkcaldy; Valley Primary School – Kirkcaldy; Warout Primary School - Glenrothes; Woodlands Nursery - Methil.