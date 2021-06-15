Pupils and staff at 13 Fife schools forced to isolate

13 schools have been affected.

The NHS Fife updates only list schools where five or more school contacts have been required to isolate after contact tracing has taken place.

From June 7-13, five or more individuals at the following schools were required to isolate after contact with a positive case: Nursery at Bellyeoman Primary School - Dunfermline; Capshard Primary School - Kirkcaldy; Nursery at Crossgates Primary School; Donibristle Primary School – Dalgety Bay; East Wemyss Primary School; Falkland Primary School; Ferryport Nursery - Tayport; Gallatown Nursery - Kirkcaldy; Lochgelly South Primary School; Sinclairtown Primary School – Kirkcaldy; South Parks Primary School – Glenrothes; Thornton Primary School; and Valley Primary School – Kirkcaldy.