Pupils and staff forced to isolate at 12 Fife schools
Pupils and staff have been forced to isolate at 12 Fife schools, according to NHS Fife in its latest update.
The update, covering from May 24-30, only includes schools where five or more contacts have been forced to isolate after contact tracing has taken place.
The schools are: Bell Baxter High School – Cupar; Dunfermline High School; East Wemyss Primary School; Kirkcaldy West Primary School; Levenmouth Academy; Lochgelly High School; Mountfleurie Primary School – Leven; Queen Anne High School - Dunfermline; Sinclairtown Primary School - Kirkcaldy; St Agatha's RC Primary School - Leven; St Andrew's RC High School - Kirkcaldy; and Valley Primary School – Kirkcaldy.
There are a number of useful resources available for parents in Fife, with information on how best to reduce the chances of your family contracting the virus and what you should do if someone in the household develops symptoms. These can be accessed at: www.nhsfife.org/news-updates/campaigns/coronavirus-information/information-for-parents/.