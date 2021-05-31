Pupils and staff forced to isolate at 12 Fife schools

The update, covering from May 24-30, only includes schools where five or more contacts have been forced to isolate after contact tracing has taken place.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

There are a number of useful resources available for parents in Fife, with information on how best to reduce the chances of your family contracting the virus and what you should do if someone in the household develops symptoms. These can be accessed at: www.nhsfife.org/news-updates/campaigns/coronavirus-information/information-for-parents/.