Rising number of Covid cases in Fife linked to indoor hospitality venues

Fifers are being warned to be vigilant.

While Covid-19 rates in Fife remain lower than many other parts of Scotland, as restrictions ease there has been an increasing number of infections of the virus, particularly amongst those who have visited bars and other hospitality venues in the Kingdom.

NHS Fife is asking local people who have visited such venues, particularly where time has been spent indoors, to be especially vigilant of the signs and symptoms of Covid-19 – these are a new, continuous cough; a fever; or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

Should anyone develop any of the established symptoms of Covid-19, they should self-isolate immediately and book a test as soon as possible.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, NHS Fife’s director of public health, said: “For much of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen lower rates of COvid-19 in Fife than many other parts of Scotland. With a trend of rising cases here in Fife, it’s important that we do all we can to keep transmission of the virus as low as we can.

“With the easing of restrictions over recent weeks, we expected to see an increase in Covid-19 as people spend more time with others. We have, however, seen quite a sharp and sudden increase in the number of people acquiring Covid-19 after spending time in bars and other hospitality venues in Fife.

“We are asking people, especially those visiting hospitality venues in Fife, to be especially vigilant of the symptoms of COVID-19. It’s as vital as ever that we follow the FACTS public health guidance - this means wearing appropriate face coverings, avoiding crowded places, cleaning hands and surfaces, remaining two metres apart wherever possible.

“Most important of all, if you develop any of the well-known symptoms of COVID-19, it is vital that you self-isolate and book a test as soon as you can.”