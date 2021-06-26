Six COVID cases linked to Fife pub sparking alert from NHS Fife
Six people linked to a bar in Dunfermline have tested positive for COVID.
The outbreak was linked to Lourenzo's bar in Dunfermline.
Now, NHS Fife has urged anyone who was at the St Margaret Street venue on June 18 after 6:00pm to be aware of the symptoms of COVID - and if they develop nay, they should self isolate immediately and take a test.
Symptoms include a new, continuous cough; a fever; or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.
Testing is available 7 days a week at Leys Park Road Car Park in Dunfermline for those with symptoms.
For those without symptoms, a recent expansion in testing provision means that home test kits can now also be collected free of charge from more than 60 collection sites across Fife – including testing sites and many High Street pharmacies.
More than 254,000 people in Fife have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 and this remains the best available protection against the virus.