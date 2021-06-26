The outbreak was linked to Lourenzo's bar in Dunfermline.

Now, NHS Fife has urged anyone who was at the St Margaret Street venue on June 18 after 6:00pm to be aware of the symptoms of COVID - and if they develop nay, they should self isolate immediately and take a test.

Symptoms include a new, continuous cough; a fever; or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

Lourenzos, Dunfermline

Testing is available 7 days a week at Leys Park Road Car Park in Dunfermline for those with symptoms.

For those without symptoms, a recent expansion in testing provision means that home test kits can now also be collected free of charge from more than 60 collection sites across Fife – including testing sites and many High Street pharmacies.

More than 254,000 people in Fife have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 and this remains the best available protection against the virus.

