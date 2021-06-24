Staff and pupils at 12 Fife schools forced to isolate

12 schools are affected.

Its latest update, covering from June 14-20, only includes schools where five or more contacts have been forced to isolate after contact tracing has taken place.

Cases with less than five contacts have been identified are kept confidential and are not included in the list.

The schools are: Auchtermuchty Primary School; Canongate Primary School – St Andrews; Cairneyhill Primary School; Dunnikier Primary School - Kirkcaldy; Gallatown Nursery - Kirkcaldy; Kirkcaldy High School; Levenmouth Academy; Leslie Primary School; Rimbleton Primary School - Glenrothes; St Brides Nursery - Cowdenbeath; St Joseph's RC Primary School - Kelty; and Tayport Primary School.

There are a number of useful resources available for parents in Fife with information on how best to reduce the chances of your family contracting the virus and what you should do if someone in the household develops symptoms.