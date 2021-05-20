Two new cases of Indian Covid variant linked to Kirkcaldy cluster

The two new cases, which were confirmed yesterday (Wednesday), now bring the total positive tests for the variant in the town to eight.

In a statement on the NHS Fife website, it said: “An additional two cases have been linked to the previous cluster, bringing the total number of cases associated with this variant to eight. Those who have been in close contact with the positive individuals have been instructed to isolate to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Very many people with COVID-19 do not display any symptoms and people in Kirkcaldy, and particularly those in the Valley, Templehall, Bennochy, Smeaton and Hayfield areas of the town, are urged to get tested to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by finding cases that might otherwise be missed.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two new cases of the Indian coronavirus variant have been discovered in the Kirkcaldy cluster, according to NHS Fife.

NHS Fife said a variety of testing facilities are available in the town including: YMCA Car Park, Hendry Crescent - Open Monday to Sunday (10am to 4pm), Victoria Road Car Park - Open Monday to Sunday (10am to 4pm) and Glebe Park Neighbourhood Centre - Open Monday to Friday (9am to 4pm), and Saturday and Sunday (10am to 4pm).

All three sites cater for people with and without symptoms and operate on a drop-in basis with no appointment necessary.

People with and without symptoms can also continue to be tested using the nearby site at Overton Road in Kirkcaldy. Testing at this site is available from 8am to 8pm and should be arranged in advance, with details on how to book an appointment available at: www.nhsfife.org/testing

More than 500 people have presented for testing at the sites in Kirkcaldy over the course of the last week.

Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Dr Lorna Watson, said the cases of the Indian variant are a concern: “While we have seen reduced levels of COVID-19 in Fife of late, the cases of the B.1.617.2 variant gives cause for concern,” she said.

“The B.1.617.2 variant is known to be more transmissible than the previously circulating strains, and could even prove to be significantly more transmissible. It is crucial, therefore, that people in the area remain vigilant and stick with the public health measures in place, particularly around gathering indoors, given the recent easing of restrictions.

“The best means of helping us to reduce spread is by getting tested and we are asking people in the Kirkcaldy area, and particular those living in the Valley, Templehall, Bennochy, Smeaton and Hayfield areas of the town, to visit one of the many community testing clinics nearby.

"These sites are available to all, whether you have symptoms or not. They are free of charge, you don’t need an appointment and we can even provide you with a range of support should you need it.

“As many as a third of people who catch COVID-19 do not display any symptoms at all, and it is only by identifying those carrying the virus that we can prevent it from spreading further.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.