Two new mass vaccination centres to be set up in Fife

The centres will be in west and north east Fife.

The two new clinics will be located at the St Andrews Community Hospital and the Dunfermline East Church and Oakley Centre – bringing the total number of mass vaccination centres in Fife up to six.

It follows an appeal by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, who called for a vaccination centre in his constituency – previously, locals have had to travel to Glenrothes and Leven.

He said: “I was determined that north east Fife did not lose out and am pleased that NHS Fife has agreed to create a new vaccine centre in St Andrews for those under the age of fifty.

"A 50-mile round journey to get to Methil or Glenrothes from some parts of North East Fife was an unnecessarily long journey especially for people with busy working and family lives. So a new centre in St Andrews will be far more convenient for people and will cut the journey times considerably.

"Of course, I would like to see centres open in the Taybridgehead, Cupar, Newburgh and the East Neuk but this change is a start. I want to thank the NHS team for responding positively to the call and hope we can work together to make further changes to make it easier for people in North East Fife.”

Scott Garden, director of Pharmacy and Medicines, NHS Fife, added: “We have been looking at venues in the west and northeast of Fife to enable us to increase the number of mass vaccination clinics from four to six for the much larger cohorts 11 and 12, which is those aged 30-39 and aged 18-29 respectively.

“As a result, the existing vaccination clinic at St Andrews Community Hospital will be used, alongside the Dunfermline East Church and Oakley Centre in west Fife. These will be in addition to the four large scale venues already operating in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Methil.