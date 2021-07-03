Water damage caused by heavy rain closes Kirkcaldy vaccine centre

The mass COVID vaccination centre in the former M&S shop on Kirkcaldy High Street was forced to close due to water damage after the heavy rain (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Operations at the former M&S store on the town’s High Street, which is being used as a Covid-19 vaccine centre, were disrupted as a result of the damage.

The majority of those with appointments on Saturday were contacted by staff, and had these rearranged.

An NHS Fife spokesman said it had not been possible to contact “a handful” of patients and apologised for the inconvenience.

On Saturday evening they confirmed that the disruption would continue into Sunday.

The health board said the vaccine centre would reopen at 1pm that day.

Most of those with appointments scheduled for the morning have been contacted and will be reissued with new appointments.

However, again some were unable to be contacted.

Anyone with an appointment before 1pm on Sunday can attend one of the vaccine centres at Argos, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes; Savoy Centre, Methil or Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline.

Alternatively they can attend at the Kirkcaldy centre after 1pm when it is back in operation.

