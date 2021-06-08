First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during the statement at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, on the next stage of lockdown easing (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire).

The briefing comes as travel restrictions are tightened across the UK with Portugal added to the ‘amber list’ and days after Glasgow moved to level two.

At her last briefing, the FM previously warned that the country is at a “critical juncture” as Covid cases have more than tripled in the past month.

How can you watch?

To keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Scotland and across the world, The Scotsman will be running its liveblog throughout the day which will outline the key points of the briefing as it happens.

The Scotsman will also be live-streaming the briefing so readers can listen to every word the First Minister has to say.

Briefing coverage will also be available via the Scottish Parliament TV when the briefing begins.

What can you expect from the briefing?

Following uproar from the Scottish hospitality community, a final decision is expected this week on whether the Euro 2020 fan zone at Glasgow Green can go ahead as planned.

It is possible the First Minister will address this during her briefing on Tuesday as a topical question ahead of the briefing at parliament addresses this.

The First Minister may also address the rise in covid cases this month after 992 positive infections were recorded on Friday – the highest figure since February 17.

The 860 cases reported on Saturday was the second-highest since the February date.

The rising case numbers are said to be driven by the delta variant of the virus.

On Monday, 641 cases were reported.

Previously this month the First Minister said: “We are at a very critical juncture right now in what we still very much hope, and believe, is a transition to a less restrictive way of dealing with Covid, but the position we are in now on that transition is a fragile one.”

Although there are “strong indications” that vaccines are weakening the link between rising case numbers and hospitalisations, Ms Sturgeon warned that the link has not yet been completely broken.

As of Monday, 3,386,321 Scots had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. A total of 2,251,259 people had received their second dose.

The First Minister may also address travel restrictions as tighter measures on international travel were introduced early on Monday across the UK.

Portugal is now on the “amber list” of countries, meaning that those visiting the holiday hotspot will have to quarantine for 10 days when they return.

What time is the briefing?

The First Minister is scheduled to make a statement at Holyrood just after 2pm on Tuesday June 8 when the parliament meets.

Before the briefing, there will be a Time for Reflection from Reverend Anna Rodwell, minister of Kelso North and Ednam Parish Church which will then be followed by topical questions.

During topical questions, the First Minister will be asked what the Scottish Government response is to the recent report by the Scottish Children and Young People’s Commissioner, which suggests that some at-risk children might have been detained unlawfully in secure accommodation.

This will then be followed by the First Minister’s statement which includes a Covid-19 update.

