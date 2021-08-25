Fife has rising rates of infection across the county.

Covid Fife: 12 of the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between August 15 and 21

As the number of new coronavirus cases soars across Scotland, figures released this week show where the most new covid-19 cases are appearing in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 11:23 am

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between August 15 and 21.

The surge in new cases comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warns that the Scottish Government can’t rule out reintroducing restrictions in future.

1. Buckhaven, Denbeath, and Muiredge

The area has had 21 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Leven East

The area has had 21 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Hill of Beath and Kingseat

The area has had 22 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Leven North

The area has had 23 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3