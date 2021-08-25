Covid Fife: 12 of the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between August 15 and 21

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between August 15 and 21.
The surge in new cases comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warns that the Scottish Government can’t rule out reintroducing restrictions in future.
1. Buckhaven, Denbeath, and Muiredge
The area has had 21 new cases in the last seven days.
2. Leven East
The area has had 21 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Hill of Beath and Kingseat
The area has had 22 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Leven North
The area has had 23 new cases in the last seven days.
