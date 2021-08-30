Covid Fife: 13 of the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between August 20 and 26

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between August 20 and 26.
The surge in new cases comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warns that the Scottish Government can’t rule out reintroducing restrictions in future.
1. Burntisland West
The area has had 28 new cases in the last seven days.
2. Dunfermline - Headwell
The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Dalgety Bay Central
The area has had 31 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Cowdenbeath North
The area has had 33 new cases in the last seven days.
