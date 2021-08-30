Fife has rising rates of infection across the county.

Covid Fife: 13 of the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between August 20 and 26

As the number of new coronavirus cases soars across Scotland, figures released this week show where the most new covid-19 cases are appearing in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:22 pm

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between August 20 and 26.

The surge in new cases comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warns that the Scottish Government can’t rule out reintroducing restrictions in future.

1. Burntisland West

The area has had 28 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Dunfermline - Headwell

The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Dalgety Bay Central

The area has had 31 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Cowdenbeath North

The area has had 33 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4