Fife has rising rates of infection across the county.

Covid Fife: 13 of the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between September 14 and 20

As the number of new coronavirus cases soars across Scotland, figures released this week show where the most new covid-19 cases are appearing in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:06 pm

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between September 14 and 20.

The surge in new cases comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warns that the Scottish Government can’t rule out reintroducing restrictions in future.

1. Cupar West and Springfield

The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Rosyth South

The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Kelty West

The area has had 30 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Newport and Wormit

The area has had 31 new cases in the last seven days.

