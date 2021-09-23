Covid Fife: 13 of the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between September 14 and 20

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between September 14 and 20.
The surge in new cases comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warns that the Scottish Government can’t rule out reintroducing restrictions in future.
1. Cupar West and Springfield
The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. Rosyth South
The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Kelty West
The area has had 30 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
4. Newport and Wormit
The area has had 31 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google