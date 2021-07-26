Fife has varying rates of infection across the county.

Covid Fife: 14 of the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between July 17 and 23

Figures released this week show where the most new covid-19 cases are appearing in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:46 pm

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between July 17 and 23.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than five positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Markinch and Star

The area has had 12 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Kirkcaldy - Linktown and Seafield

The area has had 12 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Dunfermline - Duloch North and Lynebank

The area has had 12 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Dunfermline - Brucefield

The area has had 12 new cases in the last seven days.

