Covid Fife: 14 of the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between July 17 and 23
Figures released this week show where the most new covid-19 cases are appearing in Fife.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:46 pm
The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between July 17 and 23.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than five positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
