Fife has varying rates of infection across the county.

Covid Fife: Here are the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between July 10 and 16

Figures released this week show that covid-19 cases are once again rising in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:28 pm

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between July 10 and 16

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than five positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Kirkcaldy - Chapel

The area has had 17 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

2. Dunfermline - Masterton

The area has had 17 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

3. Dunfermline - Baldridgeburn

The area has had 17 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

4. Inverkeithing East

The area has had 19 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Fife
