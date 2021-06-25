Fife has varying rates of infection across the county.

Covid Fife: Here are the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between June 15 and 21

Figures released this week show that covid-19 cases are once again rising in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 25th June 2021, 12:11 pm

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between June 15 and 21.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than five positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Balmullo and Gauldry

The area has had 10 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Kirkcaldy Central

The area has had 10 new cases in the last seven days.

3. St Andrews South West

The area has had 10 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Dunfermline - Bellyoeman and Townhill

The area has had 10 cases in the last seven days.

