Fife has varying rates of infection across the county.

Covid Fife: Here are the Fife areas with the highest number of positive coronavirus tests between June 19 and 25

Figures released this week show that covid-19 cases are once again rising in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 9:43 am

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between June 19 and 25.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than five positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Cowdenbeath North

The area has had 20 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

2. Oakley, Comrie, and Blairhall

The area has had 20 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

3. Kelty West

The area has had 20 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

4. Dysart

The area has had 21 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Fife
