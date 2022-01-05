The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between December 27 and January 2.
The rising figures come as the omicron variant brings a huge surge across Scotland over the festive period.
1. Valleyfield, Culross, and Torryburn
The area has had 90 new cases in the last seven days.
2. Kirkcaldy - Linktown and Seafield
The area has had 91 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Leven East
The area has had 92 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Buckhaven, Deanbeath and Muiredge
The area has had 93 new cases in the last seven days.
