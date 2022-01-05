Fife has rising rates of infection across the county.

Covid Fife: The 12 Fife areas with highest number of positive coronavirus tests between December 27 and January 2 as omicron brings huge surge

New figures released this week show where the most new covid-19 cases are appearing in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:58 pm

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between December 27 and January 2.

The rising figures come as the omicron variant brings a huge surge across Scotland over the festive period.

1. Valleyfield, Culross, and Torryburn

The area has had 90 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Kirkcaldy - Linktown and Seafield

The area has had 91 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Leven East

The area has had 92 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Buckhaven, Deanbeath and Muiredge

The area has had 93 new cases in the last seven days.

